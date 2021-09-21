PAC calls for expeditious completion, use of Garissa High Court

Speaking at the construction site in Garissa led by area MP Aden Duale, the members said that the delayed use of the building does not give the citizens the value of the money used.

Duale said that the committee will liaise with the budget committee and the national treasury to allocate the remaining resources needed.

“This building is part of the 39 law courts that are funded jointly between the Kenya government and the World Bank. As a committee and the national treasury, we came to see the status of the project, completion period, and value for taxpayers’ money and when the building will be occupied,” Duale said

“We can confirm that the handover of this project by the contractor to the Judiciary is slated for September 25 this year. We are also happy that JSC and chief registrar have bought all the furniture and ICT equipment,” he added

Duale noted that the committee has asked for documents touching on a few issues regarding the project to be availed by the end of today.

Funyula Mp Wilberforce Oundo called on the Judiciary and the contractor to fasten the process of occupying the building and increasing delivery rate of services to the people.

“Our main focus is to ascertain value for money. This project was long overdue and the delayed occupation does not constitute value for money,” Oundo said

“We hope by November the building will be occupied so that Kenyans from all walks of life can get value for the public funds that have been spend whether funded by world not, the funds are meant for the people of Kenya,” he added

He called on contractors to always finish the projects on time and allow taxpayers to see and enjoy the value of money.

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati revealed that the project has been done by contract amount of Ksh 351 million and asked the government to support local contractors by awarding them contracts below Ksh 2 billion.

“Looking at the work which has been done here is quite impressive. I am very happy that this has been done by a local contractor and that is why in parliament we talking on the need to support or local contractors because they employ local labour, use local material and improve their skills for bigger jobs,” Nduati said

Also present was Sirisia MP John Walukhe, Subukia MP Samuel Gachobe and officials from the Judiciary and the national treasury.