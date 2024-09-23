PACJA ED Dr. Mithika Mwenda among five Kenyans feted for climate justice advocacy

Four Kenyans among them President William Ruto and Dr. Mithika Mwenda of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance have been recognised by the British Online Newspaper The Independent in its inaugural list of the 100 most influential voices on environmental matters.

The list released Monday features other prominent personalities like US President Joe Biden, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The list which includes changemaking activists, scientists, academics, philanthropists, political leaders, business and tech leaders, and fashion entrepreneurs is meant to recognize personalities who are advocating for environmental friendly policies and practices in the world.

Dr. Mithika Mwenda who is the co-founder and executive director of the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) ,has been recognized for his decade-long advocacy and influence over climate policies in the World.

Dr. Mwenda has been at the forefront of championing sustainable projects and policies in Africa and beyond.

“My featuring in this prestigious list is not my personal recognition, but appreciation of PACJA’s visibility and outreach as an indisputable voice of the communities at the frontline of climate crisis” says Dr. Mwenda on the sidelines of the ongoing Climate Week in New York City, United States.

According to The Independent, Dr. Mwenda has also been recognized for advocating for sustainable solutions that are specifically tailored to the needs of African countries rather than those of the Western world, while also ensuring Africa’s development.

PACJA brings together more than 70 climate change organizations from around Africa. President William Ruto has been hailed for his afforestation program that seeks to plant 1.5 billion trees by 2032.

President Ruto has also been recognized for hosting the first ever Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, which brought together key players from Africa and around the world to address the pressing climate change crisis.

Other Kenyans recognized in the inaugural list are Kenyan-American climate activist Wawa Gatheru.

She is the founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, which supports women of colour and gender expansive people, Charlot Magayi who invented a clean stove in 2017 that uses biomass to cook, reducing pollution by as much as 90 per cent.

Another Kenyan who has made it in the list is Wanjira Mathai, the daughter of Nobel Laureate Wangarĩ Maathai.

She has been highlighted as a force in driving climate resilient practices in Africa.