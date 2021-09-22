The twin crises of COVID-19 pandemic and the climate emergence should not, be tackled separately, Mithika Mwenda, the Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) has said.

Speaking during the opening session of the Second World Forum on Climate Justice co-organised by the PACJA and the University of Glasgow, Caledonia, UK, Mithika said a narrow focus on the pandemic while leaving the climate crisis, is like treating a person of a treatable disease while deliberately leaving the cause.

“The cause, symptoms and the disease itself should simultaneously be dealt with,” he said.

Held ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) slated for the November 1-12th in the UK, the World Forum on Climate Justice is vital in contributing to the discourses around climate justice, and more importantly rekindling global action to address climate change, that has been slowed down in the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our voices, both from Africa and our allies in the Global North, should be loud particularly now, as we prepare for COP26. Africa is bearing the brunt of a problem it did not create, as evident from the IPCC report released last August. There is no scenario in which that can be right or acceptable,” he said.