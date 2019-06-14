Pain at the pump as fuel prices go up again

Motorists will now dig deeper into their pockets to fuel vehicles after petrol prices went up in the latest monthly fuel review.

This is after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) adjusted upwards retail prices for super petrol and diesel.

Once the clock strikes midnight, the price of a litre of Super Petrol will increase by Kshs. 3.07 and KShs. 0.39 per litre respectively while Kerosene has gone down by 34 cents.

The Commission attributes the price adjustments to higher landed cost of imported petroleum products.

“This month’s changes are as a consequence of average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 4.54% from US$514.72 per cubic metre in April 2019 to US$538.08 per cubic metre in May 2019,” said Pavel Robert Oimeke Director General of ERC.

He added, “Diesel increasing by 0.52% from US$533.07 per cubic metre to US$535.84 per cubic metre and Kerosene decreasing by 0.43% from US$535.17 per cubic metre to US$532.89 per cubic metre”.

In addition over the last one month, the shilling depreciated by 0.08% against the green buck from 101.12 per US Dollar in April 2019 to 101.20 per US Dollar in May 2019.

Following the pump price review, petroleum products will be cheapest in Mombasa where a litre of Super Petrol will retail at 112 shillings and 45 cents, diesel at 102 shillings and 15 cents while kerosene will sell at 101 shillings and 65 cents.

In Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol will retail at 115 shillings and 10 cents, diesel at 104 shillings and 76 cents while kerosene will sell at 104 shillings and 28 cents.

In Nakuru, a litre of super petrol will cost 115 shillings and 57cents, diesel at 105 shillings and 45 cents while kerosene will be 104 shillings and 98 cents.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a litre of Super Petrol will retail at 127 shillings and 95 cents, diesel at 117 shillings and 61 cents while kerosene will sell at 117 shillings and 14 cents.