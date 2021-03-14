Pain at the pump as fuel prices rise in monthly review

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to afford petroleum products following the latest adjustments by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) that set higher pump prices.

In its monthly review announced on Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority pegged the rise on increased landed cost of importing the products.

The prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene have increased by 7 shillings per litre, shillings 5.75 per litre and Sh5.41 per litre respectively beginning midnight.

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Ksh 122.81 for Super Petrol, Ksh 107.66 for diesel and Ksh 97.85 for households who depend on Kerosene while in Mombasa price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been adjusted to Ksh 120.41, Ksh 105.27 and Ksh 95.46 respectively.

Kisumu motorists will pay Ksh 123.36, Ksh 108.46 and Ksh 98.68 for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority says the upward adjustment of fuel prices is a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol.