Pain at the pump as fuel prices spike


Motorists will have to pay more for fuel following the upward price review for petroleum products by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Super Petrol saw the greatest jump in cost with an increase of 8.19 shillings a litre, it will now cost Ksh 115.18.

According to a statement from Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Diesel and Kerosene has increased by Kshs.5.51 and Kshs 5.32 per litre respectively and are now retailing at Kshs.101.91 and Kshs.92.44 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting as from Sunday midnight.

The authority says, the prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

