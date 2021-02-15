Pain at the pump as fuel prices spike

Motorists will have to pay more for fuel following the upward price review for petroleum products by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Super Petrol saw the greatest jump in cost with an increase of 8.19 shillings a litre, it will now cost Ksh 115.18.

According to a statement from Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Diesel and Kerosene has increased by Kshs.5.51 and Kshs 5.32 per litre respectively and are now retailing at Kshs.101.91 and Kshs.92.44 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting as from Sunday midnight.