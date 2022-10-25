Pakistan govt to probe killing of journalist in Kenya

The Pakistan government has announced that it will go ahead and set up a judicial commission to probe the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday under unclear circumstances amid outrage both in Kenya and in his homeland.

“I have decided that we will form a high-level judicial commission to investigate the matter, and will put in a request for an Islamabad High Court judge for this,” Prime Minister Sharif said Tuesday

The PM said his government would seek approval from the Cabinet for the probe and promised to push for a transparent investigation that would bring all facts about the killing to light.

The decision to set up the commission follows a petition in the Islamabad High Court on Monday that sought an order for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate why the journalist was first forced to flee Pakistan, and later the United Arab Emirates.

Journalist Sharif is said to have fled Pakistan citing threats to his life. He has worked for many years as a prime-time television news show host.

In the meantime, the remains of the late journalist will be repatriated to Pakistan on Wednesday ahead of his final send-off.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...