Palash Tank wins Junior Golf championship at Royal

Palash Tank emerged victorious in the Junior Golf championship leg held at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Tank netted 72 points to beat Jeff Kivi to the second spot while Aron Varma amassed 87 points to finish third. Meanwhile, Kivi is set to travel to Germany to participate in the Germany/Europe championship.

Kivi is among the golfers who are set to participate in the Germany/Europe Junior championships which will be held between the 1st and 2nd of next month in Germany. Kivi qualified after gaining points through local golf tours and he will take part in the under 12 category.

Kivi competed in the NCBA Nairobi local tour where Palash Tank, netted 72 points to emerge victorious.

Kivi collected 78 points to finish second ahead of Aaron Varma who amassed 87 points.

The NCBA Junior Golf series attracted more than 50 golfers from across the country who were aiming to secure a slot in the Grand finale set to be held in Muthaiga in December.

The event offers young golfers an opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Kids Golf major championships including regional, international, and world teen championships