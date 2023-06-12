Pallaso Happy After a Successful Concert

Ugandan music sensation Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso is a happy man after hosting a first successful concert on Friday June 9th 2023 at the Cricket Oval in Lugogo. Pallaso who is Jose Chameleone’s brother, has not been lucky in hosting concerts as his two first attempts flopped.

He tried organizing a concert at Freedom City in the year 2016 and did not get the expected turn out of fans same as it happened in 2017 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Earlier through his Facebook page, the singer had said that he was not afraid of a flopped concert as he has faced hardships before but was optimistic that his fans would shock him and they indeed showed up. Long lines of fans trying to access the venue were witnessed as early as 3pm Friday and the situation remained the same till 9pm.

Pallaso cureently on a tour dubbed “Love Fest” incorporates artists like Opa Fambo, Melody, Hanson Baliruno, Martha Mukisa, Jowi Landa, Victor Ruz, Mickie Wine and Dax Vybz, Ziza Bafana, Weasel, Ragga Dee and Eddy Kenzo in that event. He showed up on stage at 10pm clad in white accompanied by a choir and started off with song “Ndikuwaaki” follwed by Juliana Kanyomozi’s Kanyimbe.

He had two different sessions on stage and in the second one he was clad in a different outfit. The concert went on until 1am.