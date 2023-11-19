PGH la Palmeraie Polo Club d'Assilah won the prestigious title by beating the Garde Royale team 6-5 in the final held at the "Club Polo de la Garde Royale" in Souissi-Rabat.

Patrick Guerrand-Hermès (PGH) la Palmeraie Polo Club d’Assilah team won the title of the 2nd edition of the Coupe du Trône, organised from November 14 to 19 by the Royal Moroccan Polo Federation.

PGH la Palmeraie Polo Club d’Assilah won the prestigious title by beating the Garde Royale team 6-5 in the final held at the “Club Polo de la Garde Royale” in Souissi-Rabat.

Third place went to the Polo Club Jnan Amar de Marrakech, following its victory on Saturday over the Ecole Royale de Cavalerie de Témara team by 11 goals to 4 ½.

In the semi-finals, the Garde Royale team beat the Ecole Royale de Cavalerie (7-1), while the PGH la Palmeraie Polo Club team qualified at the expense of the Polo Club Jnan Amar (8-3).

The qualifying rounds were held at the “Club Polo Houara” in Tangier from November 14 to 16.

At the end of the final, Moulay Abdellah Alaoui, President of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Equestrian Sports, presented the trophy to the captain of the winning team.

The title of the first edition was won by the Garde Royale team, which defeated PGH la Palmeraie Polo Club d’Assilah in the final (5-0).