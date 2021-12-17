Pamoja African Alliance Party set for mega launch in January

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi`s Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) is set for a mega launch in January 2022 a top party official has revealed.

The Party Chairman Ibrahim Hamis alias Babangida told journalists that the launch will shake the whole country as the party will be naming its grand entry to the political arena ahead of the 2022 General election.

In an interview with Journalists in Malindi Hamis said the party’s ideology is unity that’s why they support the Azimio la Umoja movement led by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Amason Kingi announced last week that his party would support Azimio la Umoja with a bid to forge national unity and in readiness to form the government in the oncoming elections.

The Party Chairman while supporting the move said all communities in Kenya are in the coastal region and are coexisting well with the locals which makes PAA party be in the forefront in the unity of the nation.

Already he said they have formed ground structures that are in place and held a fundraiser for the party and held national Executive council meetings.

“We are expecting to do a mega launch in January which will shock Kenyans,” he said.

Hamis said the coast region has suffered economically for many years that’s why they shall be working with the presidential candidate with the interest of the region.

He said the region has challenges of historical injustices, high unemployment rate among the youth, and whoever will be ready to address those issues they shall work with for the betterment of the people.

The PAA chairman said the party is getting popular each day and attracting many candidates who would want to contest in the party in the oncoming general elections.

“We expect to receive so many candidates in our party because there will be so many fallouts from UDA, ODM, so we are welcoming them, this is PAA come to a house that is not leaking,” he said.

Hamisi said the party will do their nominations in different ways including consensus where there will be need and nominations together with agreements between candidates.

He dismissed claims that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala intends to vie for the Mombasa Governor seat in a PAA ticket.

“I am hearing those rumors from you for the first time am not aware of such,” he said and laughed when asked by journalists.

Pamoja African Alliance party reportedly has offices in over 30 counties in the country and is expected to be the vehicle to push the agenda for the region.

Reports indicate that the party launch will be in Bomas of Kenya Nairobi but it’s yet to be confirmed by the officials.