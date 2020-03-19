Pandemic: Kenya flower exports dip

Kenya’s floriculture industry is losing Ksh20 million daily as a result of a lockdown in key markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flower Council CEO Clement Tulezi says the depressed sales has seen most flower farms resort to sending most of their workers home.

He says they plan to hold talks with government officials on how to mitigate the already dire situation.

The horticultural industry earned Kenya Ksh120 billion last year mainly from export of cut flowers, fruits and vegetables.

However, this year things are not looking rosy after the epidemic that started in China late last year spread to at least 166 nations killing over 8,600 people globally and infected more than 207,000 people.

This has seen tens of countries enforcing lockdowns of their entire of part of their countries. This has negatively affected exports as airlines cancel or drastically reduce frequencies.

Flight cancellations over the pandemic has left the farmers with no option but to dispose of the commodity worth millions of shillings.

Reduced shipments have seen most flower farms in Kenya sending home a majority of their staff.

They want the government to offer them a lifeline through a stimulus to reduce the negative impact of the epidemic