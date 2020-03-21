Pandemic: President Kenyatta to lead national prayers

President Uhuru Kenyatta will at Midday lead millions of Kenyans in a national prayers as the nation puts in place measures in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national prayers service which will be broadcast live on TV, radio stations and on digital platforms from State House Nairobi, will be conducted by a cross-section of religious leaders.

Kenyans, are expected to attend the prayers, not in person but virtually. President Kenyatta asked Kenyans to offer the prayers in their homes, work places, or wherever they will be on that day.

“On that day, through our religious leaders, we will be asking God for His forgiveness for anything that we may have done wrong or wronged him. On that day, we shall together ask for his protection and blessing for our Nation, for our people, for the world and all global citizens. We shall ask God to abide with us, and to guide us, both in this period and in times to come,” the President said

The Ministry of Health has issued a raft of precautionary measures including social distancing to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Head of State told Kenyans that while the government was doing everything it can to fight the virus, the efforts were just not enough, and required God’s intervention.

The country has so far confirmed seven cases of coronavirus. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has declared the next two weeks critical as numbers surge in other countries 14 days after 1st case is reported.

“The next TWO weeks are extremely critical for this country, as we seek to contain the outbreak. We remain focused on emphasizing high levels of hygiene and the maintenance of social distances as the most effective containment measures” announced the CS on Friday.

