Panel shortlists 36 for IEBC commissioner jobs

The Selection Panel for the appointment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission -IEBC commissioners has shortlisted and published the names of the 36 individuals from a pool of 660 applicants who had expressed interest in the positions.

In a statement the panel has also published the date for the psychometric test and the respective oral interview dates.

“All shortlisted applicants are required to undertake a psychometric test on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021 at 11.00 am at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi. Oral interviews, incorporating a case study shall be conducted between July 7 and 22 at the KICC,” read the statement.

Adding that: “The shortlisted applicants for the psychometric test are required to bring with them their original national identity card or passport while for the oral interviews, shortlisted applicants are required to bring with them their original national identity card or passport and the originals of their testimonials and/or certificates.”

Both the psychometric test and oral interviews shall be conducted in public at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre – KICC, Nairobi.

According to the statement, shortlisted applicants should also bring with them current clearances from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Higher Education Loans Board, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and any of the Credit Reference Bureaus.

Members of the public are invited to avail, in writing, by memoranda, any information of interest with respect to the suitability of any of the shortlisted applicants to serve as Member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission;

Memoranda may be forwarded to the Selection Panel using the contacts below:

The Chairperson, Selection Panel for the Appointment of Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (2021),

P.O. Box 41842–00100, Nairobi.

They can also send an email to IEBCselectionpanel2021@gmail.com or

hand-delivered during office hours to the Secretariat of the Selection Panel for the Appointment of Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (2021), 1st Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings, Parliament Road, Nairobi.

The memoranda should be received by 25th June, 2021 at 5.00 pm (East African Time).

“It is notified that the Selection Panel may interview any member of the public who submits a memorandum on any of the shortlisted applicants.” The statement read.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE MEMBER OF THE IEBC