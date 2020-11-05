Panic as 68 students, 5 teachers from Bahati Girls test positive of COVID-19

68 students and 5 teachers from Bahati Girls in Nakuru County have tested positive of COVID-19 and are now in isolation.

In a statement Nakuru County Health CEC Kariuki Gichuki also confirmed that 115 students are in quarantine.

Gichuki further said that a student who tested positive developed complications and is being attended at Nakuru PGH COVID-19 isolation and management center.

A medical team is now monitoring the students and teachers in isolation and quarantine at the school, with Gichuki assuring the public that the Health department is monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the County.

“A team from the Health Department has been conducting COVID-19 prevention and management for learning institutions. The ongoing program targets teachers, students and non-teaching staff across the County,” He said.

Gichuki has called for calm and urged Nakuru residents to continue observing the COVID-19 prevention protocols saying the everyone should be wary of the second wave.