Panic as desert locusts spotted in Baringo and Juja

Panic has gripped parts of Baringo County as a swarm of the dreaded locusts were spotted in the area.

The locals say the locusts were spotted in Kamurio in Tiaty and Arabal in Baringo South sub-counties.

They are now appealing to the government to move with speed to contain their spread.

According to John Lokidep a resident, the insects are said to have landed from Suguta valley.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Area Member of County Assembly Sam Lokales now wants the government to send a surveillance team to the area to stop the dreaded locusts from consuming their pasture.

Elsewhere, the locusts have also landed in Kiambu and tearing down crops in Juja area.

Residents of Karamoni village in Juja farm, Kiambu County after suspected locusts invaded their farms destroying vegetation.

They fear that the insects which invaded the area last week in small swarms might invade their farmlands to decimate their crops thereby threatening their livelihoods.

The residents faulted the county government for failing to provide timely interventions despite being notified of their presence last week.

The locust was first reported in the country over three weeks in northern Kenya having crossed from neighboring Somalia.