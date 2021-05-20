Panic grips Butere girls after student goes missing

Written By: KBC correspondent

Panic has gripped Butere girls high school in Kakamega County over the whereabouts of a form one who has been missing since last Saturday.

According to the school’s management, the girl who was in the company of other Christian Union students never returned after attending prayers in church.

Her distraught mother Miriam Mutua told journalists, her daughter who was supposed to be in school called her saying she was in Mumias town and immediately disconnected the call.

She says her efforts to trace her have proved futile urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or at the school.

School principal Jennifer Omondi says the girl sneaked out on 15th May 20, 2021 while attending prayers at the church.

The matter has since been reported to the police who have launched investigations.

 

