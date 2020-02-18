Panic grips Kitui over suspected coronavirus case

Health officials in Kitui County are on high alert following claims that a Chinese National has been quarantined at a road construction camp in Mutomo after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

According to police reports, the sickly Chinese national, who works for Sino Hydro Corporation, in Kitui was being observed by medics who gained entry into the site.

The man identified as Zang Qiang is reported to have travelled from Beijing China through Dubai to Kenya.

This is not the first time Kenya is reporting a suspected case of the deadly virus.

Last month, three people quarantined after arriving in the country from China tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.

Two suspects who were isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital and another at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa were given a clean bill of health after their blood samples tested negative.

Alert

The government has declared the country free from the novel Coronavirus 2019 renamed Covid-19.

Members of the public have been advised to remain vigilant and to maintain basic hygiene, safe food practices and avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

70,000 cases

Health officials in China have published the first details of more than 70,000 cases of Covid-19 commonly known as coronavirus, in the biggest study since the outbreak began.

Data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) found that more than 80 percent of the cases have been mild with the sick and elderly most at risk. The research also points to the high risk for medical staff.

The findings put the overall death rate of the Covid-19 virus at 2.3 percent. In Hubei, the worst affected province, the death rate is 2.9 percent compared with only 0.4 percent in the rest of the country.

China’s latest official figures released on today put the overall death toll at 1,868 and 72,436 infections.