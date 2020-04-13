Panic in Mwingi as man collapses and dies

Anxiety has gripped Mwingi town following the sudden death of a 55-year old man in the area.

Justus Kavindu is said to have died shortly after complaining of chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

The deceased’s daughter said that her father started complaining of breathing difficulties shortly before he lay down and died instantly.

Residents in the area are now worried that the deceased might have died of the coronavirus since difficulties in breathing is one of the symptoms of the novel disease.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The body has since been moved to Mwingi level four hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

While confirming the incident, Mwingi sub-county police commander, Peter Mutuma said that investigations were underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the sudden death of the deceased.

So far, Mwingi sub-county is yet to report any coronavirus case although one case has been confirmed in Kitui County.

Kenya on Sunday recorded six more cases of the Coronavirus, bringing its total number of infections to 197, while eight people have succumbed and 25 have recovered and discharged from hospital.