Papa Shirandula laid to rest at his rural home in Funyula

Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula has been laid to rest Monday in his home in Funyula.

His body arrived at his Namisi-Bukeko village home in Nanderema, Busia County early Monday morning ahead of his burial.

His burial was conducted by Public Health officials in Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in line with the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 burial protocol.

Charles Bukeko passed on Saturday morning after collapsing at the Karen hospital car park a week after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the family, the comedian returned to Nairobi from his rural home and had to be taken for a checkup at Karen Hospital on Monday after developing breathing problems.

After testing positive, Bukeko was placed under the home care program and was well until Saturday morning when he developed complications and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

