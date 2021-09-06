Raphael Tuju tells DP Ruto to stop with the ‘blackmails’

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has sent a stern warning to Deputy President William Ruto and his allies over their past behaviour and demands to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking Monday During a press conference outside Jubilee headquarters, Tuju steadily claimed that Ruto had ruled the country in the first term of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration through blackmail and threat of withdrawing his tribe’s support.

” “Not only can the DP no longer blackmail Kenyans, the people of Kenya will not accept to be blackmailed. In this latest saga on his security detail, we would like to congratulate our deputy party leader William Ruto for his honesty to admit that he himself is a very rich hustler ,” said Tuju.

Adding that; “It was an admirable display of optics and demeanour of humility before his real self and ego came back as he launched a scathing social media attack executed by his foul-mouthed political mouth pieces and bloggers with most of the vitriol directed at the person and family of the founding father of our nation, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who is not here to defend himself.”

Tuju urged Ruto to cool his heels and not ‘cross the line’ given President Uhuru Kenyatta has been co-operative.

He at the same time questioned how the has managed to very fast grow his wealth within a span of seven years.

“By his own accounts, the deputy president is on video record when he told Kenyans that he was worth Ksh.100 million some time in 2015. In the intervening seven years, he has worked very hard in his businesses and now therefore he has assets like choppers, hotels, and land worth billions of shillings,” said Tuju.

” “We would like to congratulate Dr. Ruto for being able to make such amazing strides in business even as he was studying for his PhD concurrently with running a multi-billion shilling empire and carrying the heavy burden of working as number two in command and being involved in presidential campaigns on his Sundays, still sparing time to do harambees from his hard-earned sweat money. From our records, he has been more generous than Safaricom and other bluechip companies.” He added.

Tuju further urged the DP to publicly reveal his tax payments with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to go along with his admission of netting Kshs 1 .5 million from his chicken farm.

Tuju’s sentiments come a day after Deputy President William Ruto made a spirited fightback over allegations of whipping up a false hustler narrative, insisting he is a true son of the soil who has risen from grass to grace.

Ruto publicly listed some of his sources of income, revealing he earns Kshs 1.5 million a day from his Koitalel poultry farm, which is home to 200,000 chickens.

But according to Tuju, it will take some 13 years before the chicken farm produces Kshs.7 billion.