Paralympian Vincent Mutai named SJAK Sports Personality for April

Vincent Mutai, a Kenyan Paralympics athlete who clinched three gold medals in Olympic qualifiers in Morocco has been named the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya; SJAK Startimes personality of the month of April.

Mutai has vowed to clinch more gold medals when the second round of qualifiers kicks off in Dubai this September.

An exemplary performance by Vincent Mutai in the 100m, 200m and long jump during the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Morocco saw him clinch three gold medals.

Mutai who will be featuring in the second round of qualifiers in Dubai is upbeat of clinching more gold medals as he aims to clinch a ticket to feature in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He was named the winner of the SJAK Startimes personality of the month of April beating Marathon world champion Eliud Kipchoge and Kenyan sensational athlete Mary Moraa.

Mutai received a Kshs 100,000 award and a 43-inch television.

This was the first award for Mutai who holds his training at Bomet County.