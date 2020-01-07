Parents whose daughters become pregnant while still in school have been advised against marrying them off.

They have instead been urged to encourage the girls to go back to school after child birth.

Speaking at Kaptanglas village in Uasin Gishu County during a mentorship program for girls in that region, leaders led by Turbo Member of Parliament, Janet Sitienei decried the rampant cases of teenage pregnancies that have led to many girls dropping out of schools.

Sitienei put on notice men who take advantage of girls from poor families, saying it will no longer be business as usual.

The mentorship session was organized by area leaders and some locals who have succeeded in different spheres.

Meanwhile, 232 students from Nyamache and Marani sub counties in Kisii County have benefited from the Elimu scholarship program, a Kenya government-run education scholarship funded by the World Bank through the Ministry of Education and the Equity Group foundation.

The 128 girls and 104 boys were selected from needy families.

Bobasi Member of Parliament, Innocent Obiri, said the scholarship programme will reduce the number of students seeking CDF support, thus allowing the county government to support other needy students.

Nyamache Assistant County Commissioner, Thomas Bett, thanked the national government for the noble cause, noting that education was a vital pillar in the President’s big four agenda.