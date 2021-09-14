Parents have role to play in CBC, says Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has once again defended the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) .

Speaking Tuesday during a media breakfast bringing together top education ministry officials, Education CAS Dr Sarah Ruto said the new system is flexible and focused on developing individual learners skills and knowledge, adding that it also empowers parents to play a leading role in the education of their children.

Dr Ruto while appreciating feedback, challenged parents to engage the teachers in efforts to improve and fix emerging issues.

She announced that plans are underway to conduct countrywide engagement with parents noting that guidelines on parental engagement have been developed and are available on Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) website.

⁦“Parents have power and knowledge to play a role in the education of their children under CBC parents. They have power to talk to teachers under the empowerment provisions in CBC and raise questions to improve CBC” she said.

The new curriculum continues to elicit reactions over unsuitable homework, tight timelines and expensive learning materials.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) which has promised to address concerns raised has advised teachers to leverage on readily available materials to facilitate learning.

“Please support the children without doing the work for them. Assignments should be within the abilities of pupils. Tasks involving undue costs to parents should be avoided. Show interest, provide basic needs (pencils, pens, ink, exercise books, etc.)” the agency pleaded with parents.

The PS for the Implementation of Curriculum Reforms, Prof Fatuma Chege disclosed that the government has laid out elaborate ways of placing the pioneer cbc learners, now in grade 5 into secondary school.

Education CS Prof. George Magoha is attending the meeting to discuss issues surrounding the new education system.

So far 228,000 primary school teachers have been trained on CBC since its roll out in 2019.