Parents rush in last minute shopping ahead of schools reopening

Written By: Ann Mburu

Essential items such as facemasks, school uniforms and shoes were flying off the shelves Saturday as parents made last ditch efforts to prepare their children for the resumption of in-person learning.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The last minute rush came even as a section of students who spoke to Channel One said they are excited to go back to school and are looking forward to adhering to the covid-19 measures.

Also Read  How a coffee estate turned to tourism to keep afloat amid COVID-19

Biashara street in Mombasa County was a beehive of activities as parents rushed to shop for school necessities for their children ahead of Monday’s school reopening.

Also Read  Likoni floating bridge linking Mombasa to the mainland south opened

Some stores were forced to put in place traffic control measures to ensure strict conformity to Covid-19 containment measures.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Those who couldn’t find items such as socks and shoes from their preferred outlets were forced to make do with available alternatives.

Also Read  How a coffee estate turned to tourism to keep afloat amid COVID-19

Parent say that the lengthy suspension of learning  have forced them to dig deeper into their pockets for the back to school shopping.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR