Parents rush in last minute shopping ahead of schools reopening

Essential items such as facemasks, school uniforms and shoes were flying off the shelves Saturday as parents made last ditch efforts to prepare their children for the resumption of in-person learning.

The last minute rush came even as a section of students who spoke to Channel One said they are excited to go back to school and are looking forward to adhering to the covid-19 measures.

Biashara street in Mombasa County was a beehive of activities as parents rushed to shop for school necessities for their children ahead of Monday’s school reopening.

Some stores were forced to put in place traffic control measures to ensure strict conformity to Covid-19 containment measures.

Those who couldn’t find items such as socks and shoes from their preferred outlets were forced to make do with available alternatives.

Parent say that the lengthy suspension of learning have forced them to dig deeper into their pockets for the back to school shopping.