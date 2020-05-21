Parents warned as six month old tests positive for Covid-19

A six month old baby is among the 80 new cases that have tested positive for Covid-19 disease.

Speaking at a press briefing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned parents against allowing visitors into their homes terming it risky.

“Parents must take extra precaution with their children should not encourage visitors into your homes. Kila mtu akae kwake,” warned Kagwe.

Out of the 3102 samples tested in the last 24 hours 80 tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 1109.

41 of the new infections are from Nairobi, Mombasa has 20, Siaya 7, Kwale 6, Garissa 3, Kajiado 2 and 1 in Taita Taveta.

Kagwe expressed disappointment that the Siaya case was as a result of mourners who travelled from Kibera while positive, whose clearance documents were signed by an officer in Nairobi.

“There’s a reason why there’s cessation of movement in Nairobi. Siaya cases emanated from Kibra and right now we have 13 cases in Kibra,” said Kagwe.

The CS said the numbers suggest that our border points have become hot spots for the disease noting that this must be mitigated.

“I appeal to all our people residing at border counties, and those at points of entry to be more vigilant and to utilize the Nyumba Kumi initiative to help in community policing,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS advised all government officials at all points of entry, such as customs, pott health, security, immigration to take Covid-19 test since they are at the frontline and vulnerable to contracting the infection.