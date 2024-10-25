Parents urged to closely monitor children during two-month holiday

Parents have been urged to be vigilant and closely monitor their children during this two months holiday break.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at the Mico Integrated Academy in Embakasi, Kenya prisons service Regional sports coordinator Nairobi region Ali Madey Hassan called upon parents, guardians and caregivers to be a constant guide in their children’s day to day activities to ensure they are safe and grow into well rounded individuals.

Hassan who was the chief guest at the event warned that some unscrupulous people take advantage of the season to prey on children.

He also urged parents to ensure minimum access mobile phones instead encourage the culture of reading.

Mico Integrated aAademy Director Anab Abdi and head teacher Ogaya Grace said the pp2 graduation marks a major milestone for children and their guardians as the pupils now transition to the next phase of learning.

The school’s management further committed to ensuring the pupils are imparted with necessary skills and knowledge needed for the market today.

The graduation ceremony brought together the school’s community to celebrate the achievements of PP2 and Grade 6 pupils.