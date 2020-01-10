Parents warned against threatening, intimidating teachers

All parents and the entire public have been warned that anyone caught threatening or intimidating teachers in the country due to poor examination results will be punished.

Issuing the warning in Kakamega County while supervising the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum for Grade Four Pupils Friday, the Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha said that it’s absurd to put the entire blame on teachers in the event of poor results in a school.

He said parents have a bigger role to play in ensuring children perform well in examinations.

Magoha alluded to the recent incident in Kitui County, where a female teacher was attacked and killed by people believed to be parents following her school’s poor performance in the 2019 KCPE exam.

The CS noted that the security of all teachers is paramount and such heinous acts cannot be condoned.

The CS also appealed to Governors and legislators to set aside funds that can support Children from humble families to access education.

He said that all Children have a right to education and none of them should be denied this right.

Meanwhile, a government multi-agency team has assisted to bring back 10 Kenyan seafarers who were abandoned in the sea near Mozambique.

Kenya Maritime Director General Maj (Rtd) George Nyamoko Okong’o, who spoke in Mombasa, said the seafarers sought rescue after their employer abandoned them when their ship ran out of fuel with no lighting and no provisions on board the ship including fresh water.

He said the authority reported the issue to the Mozambique port control.

It also emerged that the ship owner had not signed the seafarer’s employment agreements with the Kenyan crew as required by the law.

Seafarers have, however, been cautioned against accepting recruitment by agents not licensed by the Kenya Maritime Authority since they expose themselves to the infringement of their rights and freedoms.