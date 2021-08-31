Parents who won’t take children to Form One risk arrest, CS Magoha

The government has warned parents whose children will not have reported to Form One by Friday 3rd September that they will be arrested and charged accordingly.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha said national government administrators and the police will mop out all children yet to report to secondary school by then and have their parents arrested for denying them the right to education.

Speaking when he led a multi-sectoral door to door campaign in Kiandutu slums in Thika Tuesday, the CS told the parents to take their children to the nearby day secondary schools, which he added were free.

He said there was no reason for children who completed primary education this year to continue staying home when the government pays capitation to secondary day schools.

“75% of all the 10,000 public secondary schools in the country are day schools and we pay for all the school fees in these schools except for uniforms and food. Why must students stay home? If we find out that you are keeping a child who has finished primary school at home by Friday, you will be arrested,” said Prof. Magoha.

At the same time, the CS warned school heads against sending learners from day secondary schools home due to lack of lunch money or school uniform.

He said this will help the country achieve the 100% transition rate from primary to secondary schools, which is currently at 96% nationally.

The CS said the challenge has been in Garissa, Kilifi and Kwale counties, where he said the government has been keen to ensure they don’t lag behind.

Nyanza and Central region lead with an average of 97%, Eastern region is at 86%, Nairobi at 74% while the coast is at 83%.

“Our target is to achieve 100% transition by Friday. Education is the only game-changer in our society. We have already paid first term capitation for all our students and see no reason for any student to stay home,” said Prof. Magoha.

On the planned strike by lecturers at public universities, the CS said the government was focusing on other pressing issues facing its citizens, warning lecturers against downing their tools.

Lecturers have threatened to down their tools over what they termed as the government’s failure to implement the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Thank God that you have a job and payslip. Even if you down your tools, who will listen to you? We are busy working on arresting Covid-19 infections and ensuring that we achieve a 100% transition rate from primary to secondary school,” he said.