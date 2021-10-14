Paris 2024 Olympics will be open to everyone,says Kipchoge

The reigning two-time Olympic champion and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has disclosed that for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, Paris 2024 will offer opportunities for members of the public to get close to the athletes.

The 36 year old is expected to race a 5K on the famous Champs-Elysées in Paris against the public with the event set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 in marking 1,000 days until the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

As a proud ambassador of the @Paris2024 Olympic Games I am excited to say that for the first time in history, the marathon will be open to everyone! You can earn your bib to run on the same day and on the same course as the elite athletes.https://t.co/egGX9dzCFM pic.twitter.com/x12emRBP58 — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) October 14, 2021

Those who will finish the 5K race before back-to-back Olympic marathon will win spots in the mass-participation marathon scheduled to take place on the same day as the Olympic marathon at the Paris Games.

Kipchoge will start the race with a time penalty and will chase in pursuit of the runners on the Champs Elysees.

“I am delighted to be heading to Paris 1,000 days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for a truly exceptional challenge,” Kipchoge said.

Interest has already been high for the event with there being only 2,000 spots, and it being open to everyone.

This mass marathon in Paris will mark the first time that an Olympic host city plans to conduct a public marathon on the same day as the Olympic marathon, and the two races will be on the same course.

Kipchoge is the back-to-back Olympic marathon champion having won eight additional World Marathon Majors.

In winning the 2018 Berlin marathon, Kipchoge set the world record – 2 hours 1min 39sec.

Place de la Concorde is due to host urban sports during the 2024 Olympics.