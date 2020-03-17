Parliament adjourns sittings as a precaution against coronavirus

Parliament has disrupted its calendar as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Assembly will adjourn its sittings till 14th April, while the Senate will resume sittings on 31st March and there after convene a plenary once a week until 14th April 2020.

On Tuesday nothing was left to chance as everyone including MPs got screened before accessing Parliament buildings.

The move to disrupt the Parliamentary calendar is in line with measures announced by the Government to curb the spread of coronavirus by minimizing public gatherings.

Further, the house resolved that the Speaker Justin Muturi; upon receipt of any Nominations to State Offices from the President, and receipt of any Messages from the Senate; shall refer the messages to the relevant Committees for Consideration, without having to recall the House.

Elsewhere the Kenya Ferry Services has erected 100 hand washing points to mitigate the spread of the virus.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Goa said fumigation of the vessels which began Monday evening will continue every day

