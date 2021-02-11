Parliament approves appointment of Budget Committee members

The National Assembly has on Thursday approved the appointment of members to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

The 27 member committee will serve for the remainder of the parliamentary term.

Among its functions, the Budget and Appropriations Committee is also responsible for examining the Budget Policy statement presented to the House, evaluate tax estimates, economic and budgetary policies and programmes with direct budget outlays.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed had earlier rejected the list of members to the Committee arguing that it needed representation from members who had not served in it.

“It is in my view and I urge members to reject this list so that we have representation from other members who have not served in this committee,” said the Suna East MP.

He added, “I’m urging our members here to support me in rejecting this. The members who are there who have performed very well whom we need their expertise, we can discuss at the level of party.”

The Kanini Kega led committee has served for the last three years.

Junet had accused members of using the powerful committees to lobby for funding for their constituencies and personal benefit.

“I just want to caution that let us not scandalize ourselves. Because really when it comes to committees, people use the committees to lobby for funding for their constituencies, it happens every day,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya quickly defended the approval of appointment saying there was need to have a cleaner 12th parliament.

“Should it appear to us that members are extracting rents in the committees, then we would be the first ones to ask the whips to de-whip those members so that we have a cleaner 12th Parliament,” he said.

“I would like to ask members that we don’t have this feeling that members get into committees for personal benefit,” he added.