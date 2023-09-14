Parliament approves appointment of Renson Mulele as next DPP

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Renson Mulele Ingonga as the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A section of lawmakers described him as an officer whose integrity is beyond reproach and who is fit to hold the tough office.

He has, however, been challenged to ensure the independence of the office and avoid acting on the whims of the political class.

Mulele will be taking over from Noordin Haji who moved to the National Intelligence Service office.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been vacant for a while after the former DPP was appointed to the National Intelligence Service.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has also rejected amendments on the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill adopted by the Senate on public debt and borrowing saying the move will curtail the functions of National Assembly.

The Senate had proposed that the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury submits to both houses by 30th April every year a report on the debt status and borrowing undertaken by National Government and indicate exceptional circumstances.

Speaker Moses Wetangula said there may be need to form a mediation committee to deliberate on the position.

Finally, Parliament has adopted a bill that seeks to privatize state owned entities.

Members of Parliament said the bill will help to protect the entities against state capture.

During the special sitting, the Digital Health Bill and Social Health Bill were tabled for first reading in a move to actualize universal health coverage agenda.