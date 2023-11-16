Parliament approves deployment of officers to Haiti

The National Assembly has approved the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti to deal with armed street gangs in the Caribbean nation.

National assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee Chair, John Tong’oyo who tabled the motion said that the decision was arrived at following recommendations by committee members from both houses.

This comes after Kenya was picked to lead the UN-backed multinational yearlong security mission.

Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi would not relent; he further added that the house would be breaking the law by approving the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

The ruling eventually gave the nod for the deployment of the 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution granting a mandate to Kenya to intervene in Haiti.

Kenya stepped forward to lead an authorized mission aimed at providing crucial support to Haiti citizens following a formal request from Haiti’s interim government and extensive deliberations among United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members.

The mission is not limited to restoring peace and security but also includes the critical task of rebuilding Haiti’s political landscape, stimulating economic development, and fostering social stability.

Haiti’s call for international assistance gained momentum last year when the interim government officially requested deployment, receiving strong support from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Kenya’s commitment to the mission includes the readiness to deploy 1,000 police officers who will assist in training and supporting Haiti’s police force to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.

In the meantime, the ruling challenging the deployment of 1000 police officers is set for January, 26, 2024