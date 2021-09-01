Parliament approves four IEBC nominees; await formal appointment

The National Assembly has Wednesday approved the names of the four nominees as members to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The four candidates beat 32 other Kenyans that were interviewed to fill the vacant positions at IEBC.

The four Juliana Whonge Cherera, Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit, and Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya are now awaiting formal appointment by the President.

They will join the IEBC less than a year before the 2022 General Election is held. The legislators urged the commissioners to put the country first before their own interests.

The four will replace Roselyne Akombe, Consolata Nkatha, Margaret Mwachanya, and Paul Kurgat, who resigned after the 2017 polls.

The National Assembly also approved the nomination of Dr. Nicodemus Ojuma Anyang, Ms. Christine K. Kahindi, Ms. Sharon Jelagat Kisire, Ms. Annceta G. Wafukho and Salesa Adano Abudo to be appointed members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).