Parliament approves Samuel Njoroge as new Clerk

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Samuel Njoroge as the new Clerk.

Njoroge, who served as the National Assembly Director of Legislative and Procedural takes over from Michael Sialai who was appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) recommended Njoroge as the National Assembly Clerk.

He was picked from a list of four candidates following interviews that were conducted last Friday.

During the Tuesday sitting, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, a PSC commissioner, who moved the motion on the appointment of Mr Samuel Njoroge, stated that he had scored the highest amongst the other candidates.

“Based on the foregoing, PSC resolved to have Samuel Njoroge to be appointed for a term of five years, its not be permanent and pensionable. If he performs well, he is eligible for another five years,” MP Keynan said.

Deputy Clerk Serah Kioko has been holding the position in an acting position after taking the mantle from Sialai.