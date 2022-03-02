Parliament begins debate on Division of Revenue Bill

Debate on Division of Revenue Bill commenced in the National Assembly Wednesday with Mps raising concerns over wastage in the County Governments.

The 47 County Governments are set to receive Ksh 370 billion which is equivalent to 26.7 percentage of the collected national revenue. The National Treasury has proposed the National Government receive Ksh 1.7 trillion to be shared amongst the three arms, while county equitable share has been retained at Ksh 370 billion.

14 marginalized counties will benefit from Ksh 7 billion shillings proposed in the equalization fund.

Supporting the bill, house watchdog committees expressed dissatisfaction on the utilization of the conditional grant for leasing medical scheme.

Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Opiyo Wandayi queried the utilization of Ksh 5 billion shillings grant for Medical Equipment leasing Scheme (MES).

“This MES has had a very controversial history and as we speak, it is still shrouded in Ministry. What I am not for is that the counties be left to decide what equipment to lease or buy from wherever at whatever cost,” said Wandayi.

“I am in support of MES but it must be made as transparent as possible so that the counties are involved from the word go,” he added.

Wandayi said the scheme should be made open and transparent as possible so that taxpayers get to know what the benefits they stand to gain.

He called for an active participation of the County governments in the spirit of openness and transparency.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of Higher Education Loans board may commence repayment of their loans once they secure employment if a bill sponsored by Igembe south legislator John Mwirigi sails through.