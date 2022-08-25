Parliament begins induction of new MPs ahead of oath taking

ByMargaret Kalekye
Newly elected Members of Parliament Thursday began orientation for two days in readiness for the inauguration of the 13th Parliament next month.

The induction of the 333 (286 MPs and 47 Woman Reps ) included biometric registration, collation of bio-data, issuance of parliamentary identification cards, and briefing on the use of the Chamber voting system.

In total, the National Assembly should have 345 members;  290 elected MPs from the constituencies; 47 women elected from each of the 47 counties and 12 members nominated to represent women, youth and the marginalised.

Besides briefings by the Office of the Clerk on essential legislative matters, the first-timers were also taken on a tour of Parliament Buildings.

The National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko who received the members gave a briefing on the House procedures, Standing Orders and HR Policies.

At the end of the exercise Friday, the MPs will have familiarised themselves with the new house rules and revised Standing Orders by the 12 Parliament. Some of the notable changes include the introduction of 10 new committees from the current 33 to 43.

The MPs inside the Chambers

The new committees are diaspora, public debt and privatisation, decentralised funds, public petitions, housing, urban and planning, regional development and social welfare.

During the first sitting of the House, the Clerk of the National Assembly shall administer Oath or Affirmation of Office to members-elect present in accordance with Article 74 of the Constitution and Standing Orders 3 of the National Assembly Standing Orders.

“This will be followed by the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly at the same sitting. More information on the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be availed after the notification of the date of the first sitting of the House by H.E. the President,” she said.

Ag. Clerk of the National Assembly – Ms Sarah Kioko (Photo/Jackson Mnyamwezi)

This is also the first time, the house will be having the highest number of women representation. So far 29 women have been elected to the National Assembly.

