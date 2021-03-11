Parliament begins public hearings on BBI Bill

A joint Parliamentary sitting Thursday began public hearings on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Several groups are expected to make their presentations before the joint sitting for the Justice and Legal Committees of the Senate and National Assembly.

The committees will be chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Kangema Member of Parliament Muturi Kigano at Parliament buildings.

The events leading to the process of amending the Constitution of Kenya 2010 will go down in history of the 12th House.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



During the first session, a consortium of the disabled person’s organisation of Kenya, Boda Boda Riders Association and the Non-Governmental Organization Council aired their views supporting the BBI Bill.

They cited several clauses in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which they termed as progressive and beneficial to them.

Nairobi Mashinani women were also given an opportunity to present their views before the Committee on the BBI document.

The Women’s group expressed their unequivocal support to the document on grounds that more resources will go to the counties if it sails through.

Jua kali Association and other informal sector working groups also threw their weight behind the document.

While expressing their views, the informal sector groups said that the BBI Bill will enable them access credit facilities that will boost growth for their businesses.

The Law Society of Kenya through their President Nelson Havi appealed to the joint parliamentary sitting to reject the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in its entirety.

“The proposed amendment is intended to change the devolved system of governance and therefore it is unconstitutional,” said LSK boss Nelson Havi.