Parliament calls on Treasury to settle pending bills

The National Assembly has called on the National Treasury to settle all pending bills within the next six months with all stalled projects completed and funds provided.

A report by the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee showed that despite an overall increment in the total budget of financial year 2020/2021 by 80 billion shillings, several government projects remain stalled while featuring in budgets for years.

In the current proposal under the 1st supplementary budget estimates for financial year 2020/2021, total recurrent expenditure is set to increase by 19 billion shillings, total capital expenditure by 61 billion shillings, and an overall increment in the total budget of 80 billion shillings.

However, the newly adopted National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee report indicates that the amended estimates allocated funds to what the report termed as non-priority projects amid ballooning pending bills now standing at 150 billion shillings.

In a bid to tame the vice, the committee is now recommending that the National Treasury among others to set aside funds for the settlement of all pending bills and court awards, request the Auditor General to audit ongoing projects, revise output and performance of projects and new projects should be deferred to next financial year.

The 1st supplementary budget estimates for financial year 2020/2021 forms the basis for the introduction of the first supplemental appropriations Act 2020/2021.