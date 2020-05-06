The National Assembly is proposing that the Parliamentary Service Commission be allocated more funds in the 2020/2021 national budget to enhance service delivery in the august house.

The proposal is contained in the Finance bill, which is in its second reading.

In the finance bill no 2 of 2020, parliament is proposing that the parliamentary service commission be given powers to Establish funds to enhance effectiveness of the house.

Among other proposals, the bill seeks to amend the section of the law relating to insurance to specify the period within which an appeal against the commissioner of insurance by an aggrieved party can be filed at the tribunal.

The bill further proposes to amend KRA Act no 2 of 1995 to include commissions earned by Kenya Revenue Authority on collections made on behalf of government agencies capped at 2 percent of the revenue collected.

The bill also seeks to amend the Act by providing for specific timelines within which the authority can be sued to enable the authority effectively manage disputes.

During the morning session, the National Assembly questioned what members said was alleged use of brutal force by security officers in enforcing government directives during the Covid-19 pandemic.