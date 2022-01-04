Parliament resumes debate on Political Parties Amendment Bill

A fresh heated debate is looming at the National Assembly Wednesday as members reconvene for a third special sitting to continue debating the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

Having dispensed with seven clauses in the bill in the previous special sitting, members are expected to start considering amendments on Clause 8 which is said to be the most contentious touching on the timelines for the formation of a coalition political party.

Political experts say the contentious issues remain controversial because they are political and have far reaching consequences.

The two previous special sittings left the house divided right in the middle.

According to experts the bill, which is political and has nothing for the masses, has two clauses that are putting members on their toes, one being the timelines for the formation of a coalition political party agreement.

The second is the proposed strengthening of the role of the registrar of political parties in party nominations.

The reduction of timelines in forming coalition agreements is seen as restricting parties, hence fueling rejection of the bill.

One Kenya Alliance which has been touted as the third force remains the priority for both the top parties, however experts opine that the timelines in the formation of coalition agreement as proposed will work in favor of the handshake side should OKA fail to join hands with them.

In the special sitting that will run through Friday, proponents of the bill are hopeful that they will manage to dispense with the matter and pass the bill, thrashing of the bill denies both sides the opportunity to understand the game plan for OKA.