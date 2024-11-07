Parliament fines KAA MD for skipping summons

The National Assembly has fined the Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Mr Henry Ogoye Ksh 500,000 for skipping accountability meeting.

The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities chairperson Hon Adan Haji said they imposed the fine on the MD after skipping four meetings he had invited to shed light on employment diversity among other issues.

“The Committee has acted in accordance with Article 191 A (1) which compels the Committee to impose a fine on such an absentee witness,” said the Mandera West MP.

During a meeting chaired by Haji at Parliament Buildings today, members of the Committee expressed their anger after the MD did not appear before them.

” This is the fourth time the MD is skipping Committee meetings…this is the reason why we have taken stern action against him to serve as an example to other senior government officers who ignore invites by the Committee for accountability,” said Hon Haji.

Hon Ong’ondo Were was angered by a decision by the MD to choose to appear before another Committee in Parliament and not the Cohesion one.

“The fact that the MD has chosen to honour invites of another Committee and not the Cohesion one shows he has low regards about this Committee,” stated the Kaspul MP.

Kajiado North MP Hon Onesmus Ngogoyo said the Committee will not tolerate senior government officers who show disrespect to the Cohesion Committee by skipping meetings.

“Witnesses need to take serious invites by Parliamentary Committees. A fine on the MD should sound as a warning to others with similar characters,” said Hon Ngogoyo.

Mr Ogoye was to appear before the Committee to explain measures put in place to ensure all Kenyans have equal opportunities in employment of the organisation.

This is after the Committee established that there was ethnic imbalance in employment where one community got a giant share of jobs.