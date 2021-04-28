Parliament holds special sittings to debate BBI Bill

Parliament is Wednesday and Thursday holding special sittings to debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The sittings will commence at 10:00 am and 2:30 respectively on both days.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 29(3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, it is notified for the information of the Members of National Assembly and the general public that Special Sittings of the Assembly shall be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, commencing at 10:00 am and 2:30 respectively and Thursday, April 29, 2021, commencing at 10:00 am and 2:30 respectively in the National Assembly Chamber,” read the notice.

This is after Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka received the report on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report from Senator Okong’o Omogeni, the Co-chairperson of the Senate and National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee.

Lusaka had earlier on failed to affirm the possibility of the special sittings saying that he would be consulting with his National Assembly counterpart on the special sittings as both houses are on recess.

Sharp divisions have however emerged in both houses after the lawmakers termed that the schedule of the bill detailing how the proposed 70 constituencies would be distributed is illegal.

In addition, in what could cause a legal quagmire, legal consultants reportedly identified errors during their research that only 13 county assemblies received the right document for consideration.

They counties include Mandera, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Nakuru and Siaya.

According to the Constitution, at least 24 county assemblies should approve the draft bill for it to sail to Parliament.

The joint parliamentary committee admitted that 32 county assemblies debated a bill containing errors but downplayed the discrepancies as minor and not affecting the substance of the document.

The co-chairs of the joint committee Muturi Kigano (Kangema) and Senator Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) however told journalists that said the errors are correctable and are also captured in the report that will form part of the discussions when Parliament resumes.

“The errors are captured in the report and will form part of the discussions when Parliament resumes after a month-long Covid-19 recess,” read part of their statement.

Parliament will also receive a report on the vetting of nominees for the chairperson and member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The House will also consider a public petition for the removal of Tabitha Mutemi from the membership of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).