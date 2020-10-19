Parliament to vet Immaculate Kassait Wednesday

Parliament will start vetting Immaculate Kassait for the Data Commissioner Position on Wednesday next week.

The departmental committee on communication, information and innovation is further calling anyone opposed to her nomination for the post to submit their letter by Monday next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Kassait on Tuesday last week.

The Data Commissioner position is a creation of the Data Protection Act, which aims to regulate the processing of personal data and protect the privacy of individuals.

The act come into force last year after years of delays.

If approved by parliament, Immaculate Kassait will be Kenya’s first Data Commissioner, serving for a non-renewable tenure of 6 years.

She previously worked with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission until 2019, where she served as the Director of Voter Education and Partnerships at the commission.

Kassait holds a Bachelor’s Degree in law from Makerere University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the United States International University Africa (USIU).

Kassait was one of the ten candidates shortlisted for the position out of the 126 applicants who applied for the job.