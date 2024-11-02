Parliament mourns former Education Minister Peter Aringo

National Assembly Speaker Dr. Moses Wetang’ula led Members of Parliament Saturday in mourning the late former Education Minister and ex-Alego Usonga MP, Peter Castro Oloo Aringo.

He lauded him as a brilliant leader who served Kenya with unwavering dedication.

In a message to newsrooms, Speaker Wetang’ula, who served alongside Aringo in the 6th Parliament, praised Aringo’s notable contributions, stating, “His service to the people of Kenya was marked by brilliance, servant leadership, and a deep commitment to addressing critical issues, not only for Alego Usonga but for the entire country.”

Wetang’ula celebrated Aringo’s visionary role in championing the establishment of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), which has been pivotal in advancing the welfare of MPs and parliamentary staff.

“As Speaker and Chairperson of the PSC, I honour the late Hon. Oloo Aringo for his invaluable role in establishing the PSC, and securing Parliament’s constitutional independence,” he remarked.

Highlighting Aringo’s influence, Wetang’ula emphasized that he was part of a team of visionaries committed to strengthening parliamentary democracy.

“He helped create a commission that promotes democracy and safeguards the independence of Parliament as a true symbol of Kenyan sovereignty,” Wetang’ula added. “For this, we are forever indebted to Alego Usonga for giving us a patriot whose invaluable contributions continue to shape our legislature.”

Reflecting on Aringo’s tenure as Minister for Education, Wetang’ula acknowledged his instrumental role in launching the 8-4-4 education system and supporting the establishment of technical institutes nationwide.

Aringo was also pivotal in legislative efforts that transformed Moi, Maseno, and Egerton universities into public institutions.

“On behalf of Parliament and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to Hon. Aringo’s family. May God comfort them in this time of loss, and may his soul rest in peace,” Wetang’ula concluded.