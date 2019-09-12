Parliament has directed the Ministry of foreign affairs to resolve a row over the appointment of Mwende Mwinzi as Kenya’s Ambassador to South Korea within ten days.

Members of Parliament on Thursday accused Mwinzi of toying around with the government at the expense of the National Assembly that conditionally approved her nomination subject to her renouncing her U.S Citizenship.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma denied allegations that Mwinzi had already taken up an ambassadorial role in South Korea.

CS Juma told MPs that her ministry was also in the dark over Mwinzi’s now controversial dual citizenship.

The Committee on Implementation gave Juma ten days to establish whether Mwinzi will be renouncing her U.S citizenship.

On Tuesday, a section of lawmakers alleged that Mwinzi had taken up her appointment in South Korea, claims denied by Monica Juma.

Juma said the Ministry was finalizing on the induction process and that those vetted will soon be sent to their missions subject to approval by host countries.

On June 6th, the National Assembly adopted a report tabled by the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, which vetted seven nominees for the position of high commissioners and Ambassadors but with a disclaimer on Mwende Mwinzi’s approval.

The report recommended the appointment of Ms Mwinzi as the ambassador of Seoul, South Korea on condition that she renounces her US citizenship.

Integrity Act

The Leadership and Integrity Act provides that a State officer who acquires dual citizenship shall lose the position.

Subsection two says that a person who holds dual citizenship shall, upon election or appointment to a State office, not take office before officially renouncing their other citizenship in accordance with the provisions of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act.