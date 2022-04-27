Parliament pays glowing tribute to late President Kibaki

Members of Parliament have hailed the late Former President Mwai Kibai as a man who turned around the country’s economy and transformed the education sector.

Speaking during the national assembly special sitting to pay tribute to the late President, the legislators said the only way to honour the fallen hero is to emulate his leadership of steering the development agenda and shun politicking.

They recognized the efforts that Kibaki made in changing the lives of Kenyans particularly in improving their standard of living.

The legislators revealed that the taxation laws and policies under the leadership of the late President were favorable especially to small scale businesses.

The legislators remembered the late President for improving the country’s infrastructure especially tamacking roads, even as they urged leaders to emulate him by avoiding politicking and focus on their mandate as Kibaki did.

They lauded the late President for cracking the whip in the war against graft by not sparing anyone involved in corruption scandals.