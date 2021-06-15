Parliament pays tribute to former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo

Parliament has paid tribute to former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo who passed on Monday evening at a Nairobi hospital.

Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio mourned Midiwo as a great debater and a politician who stood to defend what he believed in with courage and was a staunch member of the ODM party.

I join the family and friends of the Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo in Mourning his demise. A colleague and friend of many years and part of the prayer breakfast fraternity. May God rest his soul in eternal peace. — Senator Samuel L. Poghisio, EGH, MP (@sam_poghisio) June 14, 2021

Pogishio said, “In him Gem and the larger Siaya County continued its constant production of leaders who selflessly served their people with great commitment and dedication. I pray that God will comfort his immediate family, relatives, friends and the entire Siaya County as they mourn their beloved son.”

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi described Midiwo as a forthright, very brave and straightforward leader.

“He was a dedicated and selfless leader who served his people with dedication. he was an astute debater, a charismatic leader and a witty politician,” He said.

Ugenya MP Ochieng David Ochieng was not left out either, reminding Members of Parliament how Midiwo fought for him when ODM denied him the party ticket.

“He was generous, he was a mentor. He advised me how to navigate the challenges of politics when I joined Parliament. When he spoke in Parliament everyone listened,” He said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya who joined Parliament together with Midiwo in 2002 said they got to know one another very well and the Grand Coalition

Government made them even stronger. “I was in the PNU side, he was in the ODM side yet it was easier for me to work with him than even our Party’s whip.”

On behalf of my family and the great people of Kipipiri, I empathize with the family and friends of the late Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo, former Gem Member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/HBh4Vu6QaH — Hon Dr. Amos Kimunya, FCPA, EGH, MP (@HonAmosKimunya) June 15, 2021

Kimunya said 54 is a tender age to die and while he condoled the family, he urge Members of Parliament to come together and ensure Midiwo is given a befitting send off.

“We hope we will be guided on how we can support the family both financially and emotionally.”

The late Midiwo served in various capacities in Parliament and is remembered and recognized for the role he played in coming up with the current Standing Orders.

While MPs were unanimous that his organization skills were second to none, Garissa Town MP Aden Duale recalled how Midiwo came to his rescue when he was sacked as an Assistant Minister and de-whipped from committees by going out of his way to make sure Duale joined the Committee on Energy.