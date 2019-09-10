Parliament reconvenes Tuesday after month-long recess

Written By: Edward Kabasa
Parliament will resume sittings Tuesday afternoon with a full in-tray among them debate on the impending evictions in the Mau forest.
Parliament is set to reconvene its sittings Tuesday afternoon after a month-long recess.

The lawmakers are expected to pass the division of Revenue Bill 2019 following a breakthrough in talks over the impasse that had threatened to paralyze counties.

A mediation committee meeting set for Wednesday will ratify the agreement, with counties expected to receive their allocations as early as next week.

The breakthrough over the division of revenue bill may however do little to quell growing rifts between the Senate and the National Assembly, with both houses accusing each other of overstepping their respective mandates.

