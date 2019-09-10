Parliament reconvenes Tuesday after month-long recess

Parliament is set to reconvene its sittings Tuesday afternoon after a month-long recess.

The lawmakers are expected to pass the division of Revenue Bill 2019 following a breakthrough in talks over the impasse that had threatened to paralyze counties.

A mediation committee meeting set for Wednesday will ratify the agreement, with counties expected to receive their allocations as early as next week.

The breakthrough over the division of revenue bill may however do little to quell growing rifts between the Senate and the National Assembly, with both houses accusing each other of overstepping their respective mandates.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think